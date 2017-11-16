2 injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old was one of two people injured in a shooting incident in the city late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

York police Captain Troy Bankert said a bullet struck the teen in the calf and the second person, a 22-year-old man, sustained gunshot wounds to his calf and buttocks.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Park Place just before 5 p.m.

Police have no suspects.

