York County to host new Special Olympics indoor winter games

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Special Olympics Pennsylvania will launch its new Indoor Winter Games in March 2019, and York County will host the event for at least the first three years.

The games will bring hundreds of athletes to the county to compete in floor hockey, figure skating, speed skating and bowling. The events were previously held on a standalone basis, or as part of the annual winter or summer games.

York County will host the games in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It’s possible the arrangement could become long-term.

“York was really the perfect fit for us,” said Matt Aaron, President and CEO of Special Olympics Pennsylvania. “York offers a great variety of quality facilities which obviously is important if we’re going to increase the experience for our athletes. They also have very convenient lodging. Everything is close together.”

The county believes the games will bring $2.25 million to the area over the first three years.

The York Expo Center will host the opening ceremonies, dinners and dances for the athletes, and the floor hockey competition.

Figure skating and speed skating events will take place at the York Ice Arena, and the bowling competition will take place at Colony Park Lanes North and Laser Alleys.

