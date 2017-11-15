Virtual Reality Arcade opens in Mechanicsburg

Virtual Reality is a concept that’s existed in science fiction for decades. In Mechanicsburg the future is now. FEVR Gaming, a Virtual Reality arcade has opened up at the Gateway Shopping Center on the Carlisle Pike. Inside you’ll see head sets, joy sticks, flat screens and 3D sensors strung up along the walls. It’s a far cry from the Pac-Man and Pinball arcades you’re used to.

The headsets might not look like much, but when you put one on you enter a whole new world. The arcade was started by Logan Pickett and his brother. Logan was at college in Utah when his brother told him about this new trend, Virtual Reality arcades. Logan tried it out and the brothers saw a business opportunity. The arcades hadn’t made their way east and Pennsylvania seemed like a great place to start.

FEVR Gaming offers a free 15 minutes of gaming to anyone who walks in the door. After that you have to pay for your time just like a traditional arcade. They also accommodate groups and birthday parties. For more information heres a link to FEVR Gamings site