Teen missing from Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Rebecca Weiss was last seen Nov. 4 in Lebanon. She may have traveled to Berks County, North Cornwall Township police said.

Weiss is about 5’3” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen with red dyed hair in two pigtails. She was wearing black yoga-type pants with a white Chicago Bulls jersey and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call North Cornwall police at 717-274-0464 or 717-272-2054.

