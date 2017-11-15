Teen arrested for homicide in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Friday night.

Yonti Ritter, a 16-year-old York resident, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon and charged with criminal homicide.

The charge stems from the Friday night shooting death of Jimmy Avila-Velez in the 500 block of West Newton Avenue.

Ritter will be held in York County Prison without bail.

Detectives are still investigating several other people they say were with Ritter on Friday night at the time of the homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the York City Police Department Detective Division at 717-849-2219 or 717-846-1234.

