Suspicious man reported at New Oxford bus stop

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a report of a suspicious man at an Adams County bus stop.

A girl told her grandmother that a man in a gray car stopped and yelled something at her as she walked home from the stop at Pleasant and South Bolton streets in New Oxford on Tuesday afternoon.

The grandmother reported the incident to Eastern Adams Regional police.

The child could not hear what the man said. She ignored him and kept walking. He then drove off toward Plainville Farms.

Police said the man did not continue to follow the children and made no attempt to get out of his car.

He was described as a younger white male with a large build, brown hair, and a full beard and mustache. The car was said to be a dull gray four-door.

The girl told police she has seen the car in the same area but doesn’t know who the man is. She said he has never tried to talk to her before.

Police ask anyone with information on the car to call the department at 717-624-1614, ext. 208.

