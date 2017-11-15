Senate confirms Freed to be U.S. Attorney

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The United States Senate on Wednesday confirmed current Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed to be the next United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Freed was nominated by President Donald Trump in September.

The confirmation was met with praise from Pennsylvania’s United States Senators, Pat Toomey (R) and Bob Casey (D).

“David Freed is a seasoned prosecutor and a dedicated public servant,” said Toomey. “In addition to his extensive legal work in both the private and public sectors, Mr. Freed has an unfailing commitment to the rule of law and is dedicated to ensuring everyone is treated fairly under it. I have no doubt that Mr. Freed will serve the Middle District of Pennsylvania capably and admirably. I thank my Senate colleagues for their support of his nomination.”

“Mr. Freed has an extensive background in public service, and I am confident that he will continue to serve the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania faithfully in his new role as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District,” said Casey.

Freed, the DA in Cumberland County since 2006, previously served in the county as first assistant district attorney and a as a deputy prosecutor for the York County District Attorney’s Office.

The Middle District of Pennsylvania covers 33 counties.

