Safe Sleep campaign aims to stop infant deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Since 2005, 31 infants have died from sleep-related causes in Dauphin County.

Community leaders and area hospitals on Wednesday launched a campaign to make people aware of bedtime practices that can lead to infant death.

“We will never know the names of the lives that we have saved, and you know what, that’s OK with me because I already know the names of the children we couldn’t save,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean McCormack said.

Dauphin County Commissioners, the district attorney’s office, coroner’s office, and Children and Youth Services teamed up to educate parents about the safe way to put babies to bed and lower the chance of suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome.

They want parents and caregivers to know their ABCs:

Alone: Share your room – not your bed. Your baby needs to sleep alone for his or her safety.

Back: Place your baby on his or her back in a safety-approved crib with a firm mattress. Do this even for the shortest nap.

Crib: Your baby should sleep by himself or herself, meaning no bedding, bumpers, stuffed animals or anything else that could suffocate your baby.

Online: Dauphin County Safe Sleep

