Prosecutor concedes in close race for Superior Court seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Republican district attorney from central Pennsylvania is conceding last week’s close race for the fourth and final open seat on the statewide Superior Court.

Lancaster District Attorney Craig Stedman said Wednesday he won’t pursue a recount, saying the cost isn’t justified.

That means Allegheny County District Judge Mary Murray will join the court that hears civil and criminal appeals.

Murray says she’s happy to have won and looks forward to serving.

Unofficial returns show her with about 915,000 votes, some 4,000 more than Stedman.

Stedman was rated highly recommended by the state bar association, but Murray didn’t participate in its evaluations.

Murray says that’s because the lawyers’ group has consistently issued low ratings to district judges. She also says she made “a political decision” to avoid debates and forums.