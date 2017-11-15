Police plan more patrols around Steel-High schools

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they will have an increased presence around Steelton-Highspire schools at dismissal time to address recent incidents of bad behavior.

Swatara Township police and Steelton police met with school administrators on Tuesday to discuss the after-school incidents involving students. Both departments committed to an increased presence around the high school, elementary school, and surrounding residential areas, police said in a news release.

Residents of Swatara Township and Steelton are asked to call police if they see any students displaying behavior that is unacceptable while walking home from school.

