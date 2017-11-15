Police: Man with shotgun demanded $5 from store

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after he took a shotgun into a convenience store and demanded just $5, police said.

Eric L. Beltz, 29, of Orrstown, was charged with robbery for the incident at the Sheetz store in the 5000 block of Philadelphia Avenue, in Greene Township, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

State police in Chambersburg said a cashier gave Beltz the money and he was still in the store when troopers arrived. The troopers communicated with Beltz by telephone, and they were able to convince him to put down the gun and exit the store with his hands raised.

He was arrested without further incident and placed in the Franklin County Jail on $100,000 bail.

