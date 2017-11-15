Police: Man wanted for threatening victim who caught him stealing

By Published:

EAST EARL, Pa, (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say they’re trying to identify a man who tried to steal a trailer registration and then made threats when the owner confronted him.

East Earl Township police released images from a video made by the victim. They said the man in the photos faces charges of terroristic threats, criminal trespass, and attempted theft for the incident Tuesday around 4:20 p.m.

He was driving a blue 1994-2001 Dodge Ram 2500, towing a red trailer loaded with scrap metal that included an entire engine. The truck has tinted front windows, a “Softail” front license plate, and possibly has aftermarket wheels.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call East Earl police at 717-355-5302.

