BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Bethlehem police are investigating several attempted abductions of students.

Police say an 18-year-old Moravian College student was approached by a man in a black hooded sweatshirt who grabbed her arm on Tuesday morning. He got into an older model light blue older model sedan when she screamed.

Police say a man matching a similar description recently attempted to lure Bethlehem school students into a similar vehicle.