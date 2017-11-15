Paxtang Art Association: Annual Art Show!

The Paxtang Art Association has been around for 68 years and for the past 28 years they have had an annual show and sale!

“This show consists of over 2,000 pieces of original art. Over 100 artists of all ages have created works in many mediums including: watercolors, oil and acrylic painting, tea bag paintings, screen printing featuring Andy Warhol, rice paper parasol paintings, and paintings created using only cardboard as brushes” tells Michelle Philips.

The Annual Art Show starts this weekend and for more information visit their website!