New owners announce plans for old Coakley’s in New Cumberland

By Published:

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – The new owners of the former Coakley’s Irish Pub have announced what will become of the once-popular bar and restaurant.

MML Bridge Street LLC purchased the property at 305 Bridge Street in New Cumberland. They said its primary space will become a microbrewery and restaurant.

A formal announcement is planned for Thursday.

The new owners said they also plan to have an assortment of upscale shops in some of the building’s adjoining spaces.

Leases have already been signed with Funtastic, a skateboard and snowboard shop, and Dead Lightning, a retail rum and vodka distillery with a sit-down establishment.

Funtastic plans to open Dec. 15. Dead Lightning should be ready for business by Jan. 15.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s