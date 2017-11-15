MoviePass offered in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Monthly movie theater subscription service MoviePass is offered at nearly all theaters in the region.

MoviePass costs $9.95 per month and subscribers can then watch one movie per day at any participating theater.

Subscribers sign up online and are then mailed a debit card that is linked to the MoviePass app for smartphones.

You can then go to the movies and once you’re within a certain distance of the theater, it activates the card, allowing you to purchase a ticket.

The company says 90 percent of theaters accept the service, including an independently-owned movie theater, Midtown Cinema, in Harrisburg.

“We’ve seen more people come through with MoviePass that we don’t typically see in theaters,” said Assistant Manager Samantha Melville.

Although the company has been around since 2011, the price drop is recent.

Melville says the service is not affecting ticket sales or concession prices, but hopes people will spend money on popcorn or a drink if they’re using the service.

Not all theaters are happy about it.

AMC Theaters calls the business model unsustainable and says it could eventually run theaters out of business.

They believe moviegoers will get used to the lower prices and will be upset if that ever changes.

There are few limits, such as no 3D movies, IMAX, or double viewings.

You also need to install the MoviePass app on a smartphone.

For a list of participating theaters visit, www.moviepass.com.

