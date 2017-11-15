Mommy Minute: climbing wall takes fitness to new heights

When the Friendship Center in Lower Paxton Township polled its members about what new attraction they’d like to see added to the complex, the response was decisive; they wanted a climbing wall.

The center quickly began the the process, with construction beginning last April. It’s a one-of-a-kind structure that features several different walls with different levels of difficulty, to offer adrenaline-packed fitness.

Consultant Mike Decavalcante said the reaction so far has been amazing.

“We’ve had folks of all ages to the top,” he said. “We have folks climb that have a disability, even quadriplegia.”





There will be a grand opening celebration for the climbing wall on January 28. It is free to the public.

Climbing wall classes are being offered this winter.

Non-members can purchase day passes to the Friendship Center. The cost is $13 before 4 p.m. and $15 daily after 4 p.m. and on weekends and holidays.