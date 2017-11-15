Lawmakers to hold hearing on Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education review

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The house and senate education committees will hold a joint hearing about the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) strategic review.

Earlier this year, PASSHE hired a non-profit to visit all 14 universities in the system and come up with an action plan to improve the system.

PASSHE is struggling financially because of state budget cuts in years past, increasing operating costs, and pension obligations. Enrollment is also down at some of the schools.

Leaders say they are no longer reviewing the system but are working on re-designing it. They are focusing on three areas: student success, leveraging universities strengths, and transforming the leadership structure.

Lawmakers will hear from PASSHE leaders, the non-profit who did the review and made recommendations, and several university presidents.

Wednesday’s hearing is in Room 8EB of the East Wing Capitol Building at 9 a.m.

