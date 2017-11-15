Lancaster County lowers property tax rate

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County will have one of Pennsylvania’s lowest county tax rates next year.

County commissioners voted Wednesday to lower the millage rate from 3.735 mills to 2.911 mills, the third-lowest county tax rate in the state.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said in 2016, the county’s available cash balance rose $9.3 million to over $20 million. He said the county now has a safe reserve level, something it has not had for a number of years.

Parsons said the vote was the last step in the property reassessment process, which requires taxing authorities set a revenue neutral tax rate.

The vote affects only the county property tax rate, not other taxing jurisdictions such as school boards. Individual tax bills will vary depending on the assessed value of each property.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.