Kids with disabilities receive adaptive bikes

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – A dozen kids with disabilities from Central Pennsylvania received some life-changing gifts on Tuesday.

Adaptive bikes, an adaptive stroller, and communication devices were handed out to kids at Capital Area Intermediate Unit in Cumberland County. The gifts were supplied by Variety The Children’s Charity.

Variety’s “My Bike” program was launched in November 2012. Since then, almost 2,000 bikes, strollers, and communication devices have been given out. That is equal to about $3 million worth of equipment.

“For the families, this is a day of hope and excitement and anticipation,” said Variety’s CEO, Charles LaVallee. “They want their child to have typical childhood experiences. Like being able to ride a bike with your sister or to ride with your friends. Not to be left out, not sitting on the porch watching. But to be right out there with everybody else.”

After the gifts were handed out, the kids got to ride their new adaptive bikes through the halls of Capital Area Intermediate Unit as part of a bike parade.

Variety’s “My Bike” program people who are between 4 and 21 years old, with a documented disability, and live in Vareity’s 51 county service area in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They also have to meet certain income requirements.

Applications are available on Variety’s website.