Harrisburg police continue efforts to curb violent crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City investigators have been working cases involving three shootings in uptown Harrisburg in the past few days.

Tuesday night, shots were fired along the 2000 block of North 4th Street.

Police say two victims were sent to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Capt. Gabriel Olivera says the department continues to focus on high crime neighborhoods.

“We use a saturation patrol,” said Olivera. “We target specific areas for patrols and we will be doing that in the near future, especially targeting areas of high crime.”

Last week, police responded to a double homicide on Logan Street.

Dave Shewmon says he hopes the city will continue to partner with state police and utilize the helicopter that was recently seen patrolling neighborhoods.

“I saw the spotlights come on and it was, ‘oh boy,'” said Shewmon. “I believe they came and got five weapons, and other things, and it was in that area where the homicide had taken place last week.”

Police and city officials have discussed opening precincts in different locations, and phase one would be Allison Hill.

Olivera says it was recommended that the current building be torn down. He expects a new facility will be built and up and running in 2018.

Harrisburg police continue to rely on the public to say something or contact them on their Crime Watch portal or report information through Crime Stoppers.

