Giant recalls frozen sweet corn over listeria fears

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores is recalling its store-brand frozen sweet corn because it may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The whole-kernel corn was sold in 16-ounce packages, has a “best by” date of October 2019, and a UPC of 68826700676.

Customers who bought the product should throw away any unused portions and take their purchase receipt to their local store for a full refund.

The food store chain says it has received no reports of illnesses.

Eating food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract the illness, but it can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and nausea.

Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly, and people with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s