Giant Food Stores: Holiday Meal Planning!

By Published:

Prepping for your Holiday parties and dinners is right around the corner! But are you including everything you should…like fruits and veggies? Giant in-store Nutritionist, Holly Doan, was here for tips on how to include fresh winter produce!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s