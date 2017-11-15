Fiscal watchdog to seek gun safety measures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania official tasked with ensuring state money is spent properly says he’s looking for ideas to improve gun safety.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says Washington has failed to act, so it’s time to find solutions at the state level.

He said he’ll meet with sporting groups, gun safety activists, police officers, health care professionals, firearm dealers, and others to find measures that will reduce injuries and deaths without legislative action.

“As a society, we must be able to find some common ground on the firearm issue to reduce gun violence while protecting the right to own firearms,” DePasquale said in a statement. “It is the morally responsible thing to do.”

DePasquale said his effort will focus on the enforcement of existing firearm laws and regulations.

He plans to issue a special report on gun safety by fall 2018.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.