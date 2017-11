From November 16 through January 2, customers of Faulkner Subaru who purchase a new car will have the opportunity to select from 5 charities of which Subaru will donate $250 on behalf of the customer.

Dog T.A.G.S is one of those charities and is a dog training program for veterans suffering from PTSD.

For more information on the Share the Love event or Dog T.A.G.S visit dogtagsprogram.org or faulknersubarumechanicsburg.com