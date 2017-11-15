Experts: Bush groping allegations would be hard to prosecute

By and Published:
George HW Bush
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd at his presidential library before his son former President George W. Bush discusses his new book "41: A Portrait of My Father" in College Station, Texas. Former President George H.W. Bush has fallen at home Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Kennebunkport, Maine, and broken a bone in his neck. (AP Photo/Texas Tribune, Bob Daemmrich, Pool, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – Allegations that former President George H.W. Bush inappropriately touched six women involve potential crimes punishable by fines or jail time, if they had been prosecuted.

All but one of the cases is ineligible under state laws that limit when a prosecution can begin after an alleged crime. And several lawyers interviewed by The Associated Press say it would be difficult to win a conviction against Bush, who has vascular parkinsonism, a rare syndrome that mimics Parkinson’s disease.

There’s no indication prosecutors are planning to pursue a case against Bush.

The women’s stories broadly follow the same outline. They say Bush patted their buttocks as they stood next to him to take photos.

Bush has issued repeated apologies through a spokesman “to anyone he has offended.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s