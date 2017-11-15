Coroner: Reported road rage shooting is homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County coroner says a fatal shooting in a reported road rage incident is a homicide.

Coroner Pam Gay pointed out that a coroner’s determination of homicide – or death at the hands of another – is not the same as a legal determination of homicide.

Police are still investigating the Sunday afternoon shooting and have not charged the 27-year-old man who shot Jamie Weimert. That man was taken into custody and questioned but then released.

Police said the incident began after the men were involved in a crash at East Philadelphia and North Pine streets.

Witnesses said Weimert was punching the other man when he fired. Cellphone video appears to back up those accounts.

Weimert, 29, died in an ambulance before arriving at York Hospital.

The Cobb Island, Maryland man had recently been living in York, Gay said.

