City Islanders to change club name to Penn FC for 2018 Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Wednesday, the USL announced the City Islanders will undergo a name change, becoming the Penn Football Club, or Penn FC. After 14 years as the City Islanders, this re-branding is another major change for the club in recent years.

In 2016, the City Islanders started playing its home games at FNB Field and Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, transitioning all of the home games to FNB Field for the 2017 season. As a whole, the USL is expanding entering the 2018 season, with announcements of new teams in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Fresno. The new club name in Harrisburg seems to signal the USL’s commitment to keeping soccer in Central Pennsylvania.

“This is a great time to be a soccer fan in Pennsylvania,” said USL President Jake Edwards in Wednesday’s press release. “There is a lot of fantastic soccer history in Harrisburg, and the fans across the region have proven to be some of the most dedicated in the USL. Penn FC will build on the historic legacy of the City Islanders.”

George Altirs, who became the majority owner of the City Islanders in 2017, sees the club’s new name, and logo as steps to better connect the team to the Central Pennsylvania community.

“When creating the branding for Penn FC, we had three goals in mind, make it memorable, make it market relevant, make it timeless. So, we focused on creating a logo that would honor the great state of Pennsylvania and communicate a unique, forward-thinking identity on par with the evolution of professional soccer in the United States.”

The USL also released a video unveiling the new club name and logo, you can watch it here.