Christmas-themed exhibits at AACA

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) The Antique Automobile Club of America Museum has launched several Christmas-themed attractions.

The museum has decorated Christmas trees, unusual vehicles, vintage toys and cars, and a Hess Truck display.

Visitors can also take part in a scavenger hunt with the Grinch and his dog Max hidden among the exhibits.

The museum also has two different donation drives. Workers are collecting canned food for the Central PA Food Bank and new unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots. The drives run through December 30.