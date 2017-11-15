Carlisle police looking for teen runaway

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Doris Benitez-Cabrera ran away from her home in the 100 block of Elm Street on Tuesday, Carlisle police said.

She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. and was wearing a light red, long-sleeve blouse and dark-colored blue jeans. She is about 4’10” tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 717-243-5252.

