Caring Place helps kids cope with death

Thursday, November 16 is Children’s Grief Awareness Day. Everyone is asked to wear blue to show kids with a broken heart that we care.

The Caring Place in Lemoyne offers services for grieving children. Eleven-year-old Lani Kelly of Duncannon has learned to live without her little sister Brielle. In June 2014, 5-year-old Brielle, who battled cancer, died of a blood infection.

“I remember about a week after it happened, I would sleep with her pajamas. I was 7, so I thought maybe if I slept with her pajamas, I would wake up and she would be there,” Lani said.

It was a tough summer for Lani. She refused to sleep in the bedroom she had shared with her little sister.

“That whole first summer, Lani slept downstairs. She didn’t want to sleep in her bedroom,” Lani’s mom Tina Kelly said.

Realizing their daughter was struggling, a friend suggested the Kelly’s take Lani to the Caring Place. They did and it helped.

“Here, everyone has lost someone and felt the way I did so it helped me feel better,” Lani said.

Other kids share their grief and heartache at the Caring Place and realize they are not alone.

“That is a terrible experience to feel like you are the only one, that no one understands you,” John Kajic of the Highmark Caring Place said.

All services offered by the Caring Place are free. For more information, go to highmarkcaringplace.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.