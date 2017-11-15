A nice day ahead, but showers on the way tonight

Clouds were stubborn yesterday, but finally manage to break up last night. Clear skies overnight are leading to a cold start across the area with many locations waking up to temperatures in the 20s. Today will feature lots of sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. Clouds roll in by late this afternoon ahead of a weak cold front that will move through Pennsylvania tonight. Light showers are likely overnight, with most backyards receiving less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Lows tonight will stay in the 40s. A northwest breeze develops tomorrow behind the front, averaging between 10-15 mph and gusting over 20 mph at times. This cooler, drier air should finally allow for a sunny day on Friday before our attention focuses on the approaching weekend storm.

The weekend storm is currently entering the Pacific Northwest. It will affect Central PA on Saturday with a rainy and breezy day. Although the rain won’t be much, it will be more significant that what will fall tonight. Expect a dreary day with highs near 50 degrees. Behind that storm, conditions turn colder and windy on Sunday. There are signs, however, that the core of that arctic air will stay to the north and temperatures locally won’t fall off that much. Sunday will feature highs in the mid 40s with some sun and a gusty wind. Next week will bring cooler than normal temperatures with plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Another shot of cold air moves in for Wednesday and Thanksgiving, but at this point it looks dry for travel plans across the Northeast and Turkey Day. Stay tuned.