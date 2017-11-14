Trucker gets prison in fatal I-81 crash

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Texas truck driver will serve up to six years in prison for the death of another trucker on Interstate 81 earlier this year.

Alan Kegel, 57, was ordered to serve 3-6 years in prison at his sentencing Tuesday in Cumberland County Court. He pleaded no contest to homicide by vehicle in September.

Kegel told police he was fatigued and “may have fallen asleep” on the early morning of Jan. 13 before he side-swiped the other truck near the Mechanicsburg exit in Silver Spring Township. Zivko Lakic, 24, of Bronx, New York, was standing off the roadway next to his tractor-trailer when he was struck and killed.

Kegel told police he pulled over further up the interstate to inspect his truck, but he said he continued to a truck stop to sleep and report the incident because he believed it was “not a big deal.”

He denied knowing he struck a person, police said.

