Safety group warns again of hoverboards linked to local fires

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Federal safety regulators are again warning people to stop using LayZ Board hoverboards, the brand involved in a fire that damaged five townhomes in Manchester last month.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued its first warning in May after the LayZ Board brand was linked to March 10 house fire in Harrisburg that took the lives of two young girls.

The hoverboards were manufactured in Shenzhen, China. More than 3,000 were imported into the United States.

The safety commission urged people to stop charging and using LayZ Boards. It said people who want to dispose of the hoverboards should take them to a local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery.

The CPSC also asked the public to share the warning with friends and family so that no one else is injured by these hoverboards.

—

Note: The safety warning to stop use applies to LayZ Board hoverboards, which is a different product from Lazyboard hoverboards.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.