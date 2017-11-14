Power Packs: Spinach and Black Bean Quesadillas!

In addition to helping families in need gain access to healthy and easy food, the Power Packs Project devises simple recipes designed to teach families how to cook together. Today, we’re cooking with Kelsey Deleshaw, winner of the 2017 Healthy Kids Cookoff.

Today’s recipe is Spinach and Black Bean Quesadillas—a meal that only costs a few dollars to feed a family of four.

Spinach & Black Bean Quesadillas

Ingredients:

1 can of black beans, drained

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

1 8 oz block Colby jack cheese, grated

8 pack of whole wheat tortillas

Directions:

Lay out 4 tortillas and top each with even amount of black beans, spinach, & cheese. Place remaining tortillas on top. Heat a lightly oiled skillet, cook quesadillas until lightly brown on both sides and cheese is melted. Cut into triangles and serve.