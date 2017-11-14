Pennsylvania Regional Ballet presents: The Nutcracker

Start your holiday season with this timeless family ballet. Join Clara as she journeys through the Land of the Sweets with her Nutcracker Prince. And enjoy the PA Regional Ballet’s 30th anniversary as they welcome a guest star, Prima Ballerina Gillian Murphy, from American Ballet Theatre who will perform with their students as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Lots of family fun to make your holidays magical!

Catch the show at the Scottish Rite Theater in Harrisburg on December 2 and 3. Learn more online at www.prballet.org.