Penbrook man charged in false iPhone sales

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Penbrook man has been charged in a series of thefts and at least one robbery that occurred since September.

According to police, 18-year-old Muhammad House is accused of posing as a seller or buyer of iPhones and would flee with victims’ money or phone without completing the transaction.

In one case, House is accused of assaulting a victim.

House was arrested Monday evening on charges of robbery, theft and attempted theft. He was released after posting bail.

Penbrook police believe there could be additional victims and ask anyone who was a victim of a similar crime to call them at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.