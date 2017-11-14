Parents to court after girl, 3, drowns in backyard pool

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The parents of a 3-year-old Lancaster County girl who drowned in her family’s backyard swimming pool in April are headed to trial on felony child endangerment charges.

The charges against Geoffrey A. Bussard, 45, and Susie L. Rehm, 39, were held for court after a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Bussard and Rehm’s daughter, Izabella Bussard, drowned April 28 at her family’s Manheim Township home. While the death was ruled accidental, investigators say the home entry to the pool was not secured, and the condition of the home in the 200 block of Farmstead Lane was “horrendous.”

Police said boxes, clothing, and trash cluttered every room, dog feces was all over the living room carpet, and the house was filled with the odor of urine and fecal matter.

Additionally, Bussard and Rehm admitted they often used illegal drugs and placed the care of their 3-year-old with their 14-year-old daughter daily while they slept, police said.

Investigators have said no one saw the girl enter the pool, and she was likely in the water 10 to 15 minutes before she was found.

