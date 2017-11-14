No injuries reported in crash involving school bus

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus in Franklin County.

First responders arrived around 3 p.m. to Rowe Road in Southampton Township for a crash with a car and a school bus.

According to the Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page, school officials were on the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

Fire officials did not state which school district was involved.

No other details were immediately available.

