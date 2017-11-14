Mennonite Disaster continuing to use your donations to help hurricane victims

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – In September, ABC27 News viewers gave a record amount of donations — $109,000 — to Mennonite Disaster Service.

The money was intended for hurricane victims in the South.

Kevin King, executive director of Mennonite Disaster Service, said that’s exactly what the money has done.

“Hurricane Harvey was the first one to hit Texas and so we’re wrapping up the cleanup phase and we’re starting the repair and rebuild,” King said.

King said they are also helping those impacted by Hurricane Irma in Florida. He said MDS is still cleaning up there and this week they anticipate to rebuild.

“I think there’s over 140 homes that we have made an impact or did some kind work,” he said.

In October, MDS put crews in Puerto Rico. King said the island is devastated.

“The supply things of getting things there is quite a challenge,” he said.

In the Midstate, MDS bought food using money donated by ABC27 viewers to ship to Puerto Rico.

On Monday, the Lancaster County-based organization started boxing the food. Over the next couple of days, they’ll box 2,000 boxes of food for people on the island.

King said MDS normally would not ship food, but in this case, they are making an exception. He said that’s because of how hard it is to find food and because of the amount of cash that’s been donated to them.

“This is a one-time shipment,” he said.

MDS is still asking for cash donations. You can donate at www.mds.mennonite.net/