Man headed to trial in two dozen fuel thefts

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man is headed to trial on charges he stole about $1,100 worth of fuel from a convenience store over four months.

Michael W. Shields, 29, of Monroe Township, is accused of 26 thefts between May 15 and Aug. 2.

Upper Allen Township police said they were investigating a fuel theft from the Turkey Hill in the 2100 block of South Market Street and a vehicle description led them to Shields, who admitted to the theft.

Further investigation revealed the 25 other thefts, and Shields was eventually linked to those, police said.

Shields waived a preliminary hearing on Monday.

