Man gets up to 10 years for punching, strangling woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 10 years in prison for brutally beating a woman and threatening to kill her while holding a gun to her head.

Zackery J. Zerbe, 27, of Terre Hill, was ordered to serve three-and-a-half to 10 years when he was sentenced Monday in Lancaster County Court. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats after an August trial.

The district attorney’s office said Zerbe attacked the woman at a home in the 200 block of New Street last November. The woman testified she lost consciousness after she was repeatedly punched and strangled.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.