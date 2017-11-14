Man, 28, missing since vehicle crash

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County are looking for a missing man who was last seen walking onto Interstate 78 after a vehicle crash early Monday.

Jeffrey Colton’s vehicle was found in the 100 block of Sunrise Drive, in Bethel Township. The vehicle had front-end damage and was parked about a half-mile from where it was involved in a crash, state police in Jonestown said in a news release.

Colton, 28, was disoriented when he walked away from the crash scene. He was last seen walking onto I-78 in the area of mile marker 6 when he crossed onto the center around 2:20 a.m., police said.

He was covered in mud and his clothes were soaked with water.

Wilson’s phone is turned off and he has not been in contact with any family or friends since Sunday at 11 p.m., police said.

A photograph was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jonestown station at 717-865-2194.

