Feds charge Lancaster man with child pornography, related crimes

Orlando Rivera (Lancaster Bureau of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Lancaster man with producing child pornography and other crimes.

Orlando Rivera, 29, is accused of enticing a Minnesota girl to send nude images of herself through social media. He’s also accused of sending lewd images of his body to her.

Rivera has been held at Lancaster County Prison since his arrest on state charges in July. He is charged in federal court with enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, production of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Acting U.S. Louis Lappen said the charges carry a minimum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum term of life behind bars.

