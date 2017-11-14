Dry and seasonable today, mainly dry week ahead

By Published:

 

The rest of the work week looks fairly quiet with seasonably cool high temperatures. Today will start with a few clouds and the sun will show itself eventually with highs topping off close to 50 degrees. It will be a dry and cool day ahead. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows around the freezing mark. Tomorrow looks pleasant with lots of sunshine early and highs in the lower 50s. Clouds roll in late in the day tomorrow ahead of a quick moving system that will bring a chance for a few showers tomorrow night. That will be followed by colder and breezy conditions on Thursday.

Most of our attention this week will be on a large system that will bring a period of steady rain on Saturday, followed by much colder and windy conditions Sunday into Monday. Saturday will feature highs around 50 degrees with damp and breezy conditions. Sunday will be very cold and windy with a few flurries possible, especially in the mountains. That cold air looks to stick around into Thanksgiving week as well. A look ahead to Thanksgiving Day shows the potential for more cold and breezy conditions with the chance for a few light showers or flurries. Stay tuned.

