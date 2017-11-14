Dauphin County Coroner holding presser on murder of sisters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Coroner will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the deaths of two sisters, shot to death last week in Harrisburg.

So far, no arrests have been made and officials have not mentioned a motive for the killings.

The bodies of step-sisters, 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing and 24-year-old Natasha Harner, were found on November 9 at their uptown Harrisburg home.

Police say an older sister found the bodies and that no one else was in the home, on the 2200 block of Logan Street, when they were discovered.

So far, investigators have released few details about the killings and have not said where they were found or whether there were signs of forced entry at the home.

Coroner Graham Hetrick is expected to speak at 1 p.m. at the Dauphin County Coroners Office.