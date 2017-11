CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities plan to release new information about a fatal shooting in Carlisle.

Cumberland County District Attorney David Freed and Carlisle police will hold a news conference this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. A news release says the news conference is regarding a development in the Sunday’s homicide.

Rhyhiem Hodge, 35, was shot and killed in the 100 block of North College Street.

Police believe the shooter fled the area. They do not believe there is any danger to the public.