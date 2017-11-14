Coroner urges tips in sisters’ homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County coroner says two young stepsisters died of gunshot wounds and multiple traumatic injuries.

Coroner Graham Hetrick updated the case during a Tuesday news conference. He says police still have no suspects in last week’s killings of 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing and 24-year-old Natasha Harner.

Hetrick urged the women’s family and friends to go to the police with any information that could possibly help the investigation.

“They didn’t deserve this,” one relative said. “They just wanted a great life. It got snuffed out by someone ignorant and cruel and didn’t have a heart, especially around the holidays.”

An older sister found the young women dead inside their home in the 2200 block of Logan Street on Thursday afternoon.

Gofundme accounts have been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/donations-for-kaliah and https://www.gofundme.com/natasha-harner-memorial-funds.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080 or Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

