Catalytic converter thefts reported in the Midstate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Several area police departments are reporting thefts of catalytic converters.

Police say the piece is being stolen and then scrapped for its small amounts of precious metals.

“They’re looking for the honeycomb inside or the material inside of them to sell for platinum mainly. If it doesn’t have the honeycomb inside the converter then it’s worthless,” Owner of AAI Recycling, Chris Allen said.

He says the converter is usually situated underneath the center of the body of the car or truck and is used to control vehicle emissions.

Lt. Michael McLaughlin with the Upper Allen Police Department says the department has had three or four cases in the past few months.

“I think it’s an opportunity crime. An individual has a little bit of knowledge, they see a vehicle, they think they have the equipment to cut the converters off and they’re gonna do it,” McLaughlin said.

Catalytic converter scraps can range from a few dollars to about $200, and repairs can cost about $300.

Police recommend that you park your car in well-lit areas, or in a garage and try to avoid parking in isolated areas overnight.

