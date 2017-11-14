Area student appears on Shark Tank

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A student at Penn State College of Medicine was on national television Sunday night, pitching his company to five titans of industry on Shark Tank.

Olivier Noel, 29, is the CEO and founder of DNA Simple.

The company streamlines the genetics research process. People can fill out information about themselves online. Then, if a researcher is interested in their DNA, the donor is sent a kit, they swab their cheek, and send in the sample. They are then compensated $50.

“If you study a rare condition, which is not prevalent in the area, as you can imagine, it can take a long time before that number of patients with that particular condition can come to your institution,” said Noel. “What we do is, we eliminate that geographic barrier.”

Noel beat out thousands of other companies in order to appear on Shark Tank.

In the end, Mark Cuban agreed to invest $200,000 into DNA Simple, in exchange for 15 percent of the company.

Anyone interested in learning more about Noel’s company can find more information at DNAsimple.org.